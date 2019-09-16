Pregnant woman carried on cot for 2 km in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: A pregnant woman was carried on a cot for 2 kilometer after the ambulance failed to reach the village due to non-motorable road in Nabarangpur district on Monday.

According to sources, the woman, Dusei Santa, of Ambadapadar village under Papdahandi block in this district complained of labour pain at 7 AM today. Following this, the family members of the woman contacted the emergency service.

However, the emergency vehicle driver expressed his inability to reach the pick-up point due to lack of proper road.

With no other options left, the family members carried the woman on a cot for 2 km and reached Hatapada where the ambulance was stationed. She was then shifted to Maidalpur hospital.