Pregnant Woman Carried On Cot For 2 Km In Keonjhar

Keonjhar: A pregnant woman was carried on a cot as ambulance service failed to reach at Lahanda Mundasahi under Joda mines area in Keonjhar district due to poor road connectivity.

According to sources, the expectant mother complained of labour pain this morning after which her family members contacted the 108 ambulance service.

However, the ambulance driver expressed his inability to reach the pick-up point due to the non-motorable road.

With no options left, the woman’s family members carried her on the cot for around 2 km from where she was taken to the nearby hospital.

