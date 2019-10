Kalahandi: At least six persons including a pregnant woman were injured following a head-on collision between two vehicles near Golamunda Chhak in Dharmagarh here on Saturday.

According to sources, the mishap occurred this afternoon when an auto-rickshaw carrying a pregnant woman was headed to Dharmagarh. Meanwhile, a motorcycle collided head-on with the auto-rickshaw leaving six persons critically injured.

They were immediately rescued and admitted to Dharmagarh hospital.