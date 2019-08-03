Pregnant minor, family knock on Bhadrak SP’s door for justice

Bhadrak: The family members of a pregnant minor girl staged a dharna in front of Bhadrak SP office today demanding arrest of the youth who allegedly raped the girl on the pretext of marriage.

Reportedly, the victim also sat on dharna along with her family members in front of the SP office today alleging inaction by Tihidi Police despite lodging a complaint against the accused youth.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Braja Kishore Biswal of Bilana Panchayat under Tihidi PS limits in Bhadrak district, allegedly raped the minor girl of the same village on the pretext of marrying her. Following this, the minor girl became pregnant.

After the matter came to light, family members of the victim informed the matter in the village sabha, but in vain. With no option left, the victim’s family members lodged a complaint against the accused at Tihidi police station.

Even though the police registered a case, they are yet to take action against the accused, alleged the victim’s family members.