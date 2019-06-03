Prefab toilets to come up at 232 railway stations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) has entered into a joint MoU with RITES and Mahanadi Coal Fields Limited (MCL) for installation of pre-fabricated toilets in 232 Railway Stations in Odisha.

The tripartite MoU was signed today in presence of NS Uikey, Principal Chief Engineer, ECoR, B Sairam, General Manager (CSR), MCL, Sambalpur, Prem Ranjan Kumar, General Manager, RITES, Gurgaon and Brajesh Mishra, Chief Engineer (Planning), ECoR at MCL Office, Bhubaneswar.

The project will cover 172 stations over East Coast Railway jurisdiction, 55 Stations over South Eastern Railway (SER) and 5 Stations over South East Central Railway (SECR) of Odisha. Each toilet Block will have 7 numbers of toilets (3 for men along with 4 urinals), 3 for women and 01 for Divyangjans).

There is provision of Overhead Tank, Wash Basins & Electrical Fittings. The toilets will also have provisions of Sanitary Pad Dispensing Machines & Napkin incinerator in female toilets and condom vending machines in male toilets. The potential beneficiaries will be Rail Passengers, General Public, Hawkers, Vendors, Auto-Rickshaw Drivers, Porters, Hammals, Railway Staff and Divyangjans.

RITES will be the implementing partner for this project. After installation, the ownership of assets will vest with Railway who will ensure regular cleaning & maintenance, water supply & lightings etc.

The total cost of the project is Rs 58.07 crores which will be borne by MCL. The project is expected to be completed in one year.