Pravash Kar Mohapatra is Congress candidate for Morada Assembly seat

Bhubaneswar: The Congress on Sunday nominated Pravash Kar Mohapatra to contest the upcoming elections from Moroda Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district.

The Central Election Commission of the party has approved the candidature of Pravash Kar Mohapatra as Congress candidate for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from Morada constituency, an AICC statement read.

Mohapatra will lock horns with BJP’s Krushna Chandra Mohapatra and BJD’s Rajkishore Das in the ensuing elections.

