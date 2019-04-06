Pranitha Subhash roped in for Abhishek Dudhaiya’s ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’

Mumbai: South Indian actress Pranitha Subhash has been roped in for Abhishek Dudhaiya’s upcoming directorial ‘Bhuj: The Pride Of India’.

Pranitha, who has worked in several South Indian films, will make her Bollywood debut with this project. Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and confirmed the news.

Apart from Pranitha, the cast also features Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Parineeti Chopra and Ammy Virk.

The film is about Vijay Karnik, an IAF Wing Commander, who was in charge of the Bhuj airport during the 1971 war between India and Pakistan.

Karnik, along with 50 Air Force and 60 defence security officers, played an instrumental role in keeping the airbase operational despite facing heavy bombing from Pakistan.

The airstrip was damaged during the shelling but Karnik and his team, with the help of 300 local women, reconstructed it so that a flight carrying Indian Army officers could land safely.

The film is slated to hit the theatres on August 14 next year.