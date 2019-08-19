Praneeth, Prannoy make winning start at World Badminton Championships

Sports
By pragativadinewsservice
World Badminton Championships
9

New Delhi: Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy made a successful start to their BWF World Championships campaign at Basel in Switzerland on Monday.

On the opening day of BWF World Championships, Sai Praneeth got off to a strong start to his BWF World Championships 2019 campaign, taking home the first match after outclassing Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in straight games of 21-17, 21-16 in 40 minutes. Then, HS Prannoy triumphed over Finland’s Eetu Heino with a 17-21, 21-10, 21-11 win.

<>

Related Posts

Vikash Kandola shines as Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba 30-27

Smith closes in on top-ranked Kohli in Test Rankings

Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp: Hockey India…

</>

Sai Praneeth, World No. 19, clinched a straight-game (21-17, 21-16) win over lower-ranked Canada shuttler Jason Anthony Ho-Shue to reach the second round at the world tourney. Praneeth, who was recently nominated for Arjuna Award, needed just 39 minutes to get his campaign off to a good start.

Sai Praneeth began the 1st game on a good note, winning 9 successive points to take a 17-9 lead. However, he led Jason Anthony to stitch 8 successive points before fending off a late comeback from his opponent. The second game followed a similar pattern but Praneeth held his nerves to avoid a deciding game as early as the first round.

Notably, India’s campaign was given a solid start in Men’s Singles by HS Prannoy and B. Sai Praneeth as they both notched wins with valiant performances.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Vikash Kandola shines as Haryana Steelers beat U Mumba 30-27

Smith closes in on top-ranked Kohli in Test Rankings

Junior Women’s National Coaching Camp: Hockey India…

1 of 363