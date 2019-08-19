Praneeth, Prannoy make winning start at World Badminton Championships

New Delhi: Indian shuttlers Sai Praneeth and HS Prannoy made a successful start to their BWF World Championships campaign at Basel in Switzerland on Monday.

On the opening day of BWF World Championships, Sai Praneeth got off to a strong start to his BWF World Championships 2019 campaign, taking home the first match after outclassing Canada’s Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in straight games of 21-17, 21-16 in 40 minutes. Then, HS Prannoy triumphed over Finland’s Eetu Heino with a 17-21, 21-10, 21-11 win.

<>

Prannoy starts off valiantly!🔥🤺 🇮🇳’s @PRANNOYHSPRI started his #BWFWorldChampionships2019 campaign with a strong 💪 comeback win as he defeated 🇫🇮’s Eetu.H by 17-21,21-10,21-11. Great start champ!👏

Way to go!#IndiaontheRise #badminton pic.twitter.com/7keohaZCvj — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) August 19, 2019

</>

Sai Praneeth, World No. 19, clinched a straight-game (21-17, 21-16) win over lower-ranked Canada shuttler Jason Anthony Ho-Shue to reach the second round at the world tourney. Praneeth, who was recently nominated for Arjuna Award, needed just 39 minutes to get his campaign off to a good start.

Sai Praneeth began the 1st game on a good note, winning 9 successive points to take a 17-9 lead. However, he led Jason Anthony to stitch 8 successive points before fending off a late comeback from his opponent. The second game followed a similar pattern but Praneeth held his nerves to avoid a deciding game as early as the first round.

Notably, India’s campaign was given a solid start in Men’s Singles by HS Prannoy and B. Sai Praneeth as they both notched wins with valiant performances.