Pranab Mukherjee, two others receive Bharat Ratna Awards

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conferred Bharat Ratna Awards on former President Pranab Mukherjee and posthumously on social activist Nanaji Deshmukh and renowned singer Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika.

The country’s highest civilian honour was presented to Mukherjee at an Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Similarly, Bhupen Hazarika’s son Tej Hazarika received the award on his behalf while Virender Jeet Singh, a relative of Nanaji Deshmukh, received the award for him.

Pranab Mukherjee is an outstanding statesman, who served the nation in different capacities in this long political career spanning over five decades. He served as the 13th President of Republic of India from July 25, 2012, to July 24, 2017.

Bhupendra Kumar Hazarika was a renowned singer, lyricist, musician, poet and filmmaker from Assam. He passed away on November 5, 2011.

Similarly, Nanaji Deshmukh was an eminent social activist, who worked int eh fields of education, health and rural self-reliance. He passes away on February 27, 2010, and as per his will, his body was bequeathed for medical students.