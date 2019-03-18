Pramod Sawant likely to be new Goa CM, swearing-in tonight

Panaji: Amid political suspense over the next chief minister of Goa, BJP MLA and Goa assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant is the frontrunner for the position.

According to sources, Sawant is likely to be named as the new Goa chief minister with two deputies—MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar and GFP chief Vijai Sardesai. Sawant is expected to swear-in as the new Chief Minister of Goa tonight.

Today evening, BJP president Amit Shah, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Pramod Sawant and other senior leaders have reached a hotel in Panaji to discuss the appointment.

Worth mentioning here that Goa slipped into a fresh political crisis following Manohar Parrikar’s demise on Sunday. Parrikar was given full state honours at the funeral ceremony on Monday evening.