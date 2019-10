Bhubaneswar: Governor of Odisha Prof Ganeshi Lal today felicitated Siba Prasad Biswal, Publisher of leading Odia daily ‘Pragativadi’, for the organization’s contribution towards Gandhi 150 programme.

The Odisha Governor presented a citation to Mr Biswal at the National Integration Conclave organised the at Institute of Engineers here in commemoration of the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.