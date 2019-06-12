Pragativadi Impact: Ray of hope for ailing girl as CMO seeks report

Bhubaneswar: The district administration has finally reached out to an ailing girl in Nabarangpur, thanks to the report published in Pragativadi Odia daily.

The girl, Rasmi Jagat (18) of Motigaon village in Chandahandi block of Nabarangpur district, is suffering from an unknown disease. Her parents, both daily labourers, are unable to provide her necessary treatment.

The report about the suffering of the poor girl was published in Pragativadi Odia daily on June 12 edition. Taking note of the report, the Chief Minster’s office (CMO) sought a report from Nabarangpur Collector in the regard.

In compliance with the CMO’s direction, the district administration also swung into action. Subsequently, on the direction of Nabarangpur collector Ajit Kumar Mishra, Tushar Ranjan Sahu, social security officer of Chandahandi block, along with the block development officer visited the ailing girl today and submitted a report to the district Collector.

The administration also asked the health officer of Chandahandi community health centre to conduct a thorough check-up of the girl and give details report about the necessary treatment she needed.

According to the report of the social security officer, Rasmi was affected by fever in October 2018. Without proper treatment, she is now bedridden while her poverty-stricken parents are bearing the burnt of her treatment expenses.

After the news report of Pragativadi brought the plight of the girl to the attention of the State Government, the process has been initiated to provide treatment assistance to the ailing girl.

Another report was also published in Pragativadi about a beggar (49) Triban Bag of Mukundapur in Kalahandi district who was spotted begging with his four-year-old daughter. The CMO also sought a report in this regard from Kalahandi collector.