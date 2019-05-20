Pragativadi Exit Poll: Naveen Patnaik as Chief Minister for fifth time

Bhubaneswar: The people of Odisha have decided to enthrone Naveen Patnaik as Chief Minister of the state for the fifth consecutive term.

If one is to go by the exit poll prediction of Pragativadi, then the BJD supremo is all set to bag over 100 assembly seats in the recently concluded polls counting to which will be done on May 23.

The most significant prediction is that the saffron party is going to clinch the second slot elbowing out the grand old party Congress to the third position. It is worthwhile to mention that during the poll pact with BJD in 2000 and 2004, the BJP had fared well at the hustings.

But, in 2009 and 2014, the saffron party did not get enough support from the electorate and its position was discouraging.

This time BJP is likely to demonstrate encouraging results as the party might snatch nearly 20 seats from BJD in the recently concluded polls.

Poll pundits maintained that given the present political situation, while BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is all set to bag both Bijepur and Hinjili assembly seats, the situation for the state Congress president Niranjan Patnaik in Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari seats is not that encouraging.

He has locked horns with the BJD candidate in straight fights in both the assembly seats.

If one is to go by the poll prediction of Pragativadi, the state Congress president might be trounced, but his brother Soumya Ranjan Patnaik is likely to be elected as the BJD candidate from Khandapada assembly seat.

The exit poll prediction says that the BJD is likely to bag 104 seats. While BJP will get 26 seats, the Congress has to remain content with 15 assembly seats. The CPM might corner one assembly segment.

According to the poll prediction, the BJD will bag 15 parliamentary seats. The saffron party has to remain content with five seats and the Congress will get only one seat.

Poll observers maintained that the BJD candidate Anubhav Mohanty might defeat BJP candidate Baijayant Panda in Kendrapara parliamentary constituency. They said the BJP candidate Aparajita Sarangi might be trounced by the BJD candidate Arup Patnaik in Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency.

The Pragativadi poll prediction has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much talked about magic touch did not do wonders in Odisha.

Modi had said time and again during his electioneering in the state that the poll results of the state will surprise the whole nation. But, the prediction of Pragativadi says that nothing such is going to happen.

The BJD is going to emerge as the winner in the elections under the leadership of Naveen Patnaik.