Pragativadi contributes Rs 5 lakh towards CMRF for Cylone FANI relief

By pragativadinewsservice
Pragativadi
Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Director, Pragativadi Publications Pvt. Ltd., handing over Rs 5 lakh cheque to Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri Naveen Patnaik, at Odisha Secretariat in Bhubaneswar on Friday.
Bhubaneswar: Extending a helping hand to the massive relief and restoration works being carried out in coastal districts of Odisha battered by Cyclone FANI, Pragativadi contributed Rs 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Friday.

Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Director, Pragativadi Publications Private Limited, today handed over a cheque bearing Rs 5 lakh to the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri Naveen Patnaik, at the Odisha Secretariat in Bhubaneswar.

Pragativadi Bureau Chief Mr. Birupakhya Tripathy was also present on the occasion.

With the contribution, Pragativadi also joined the initiative to rebuild Odisha and rehabilitate the victims of Cyclone FANI, which left a trail of widespread devastation in several districts of Odisha.

The coastal districts of Puri and Khurda were the most affected in Cyclone FANI, that made landfall in Puri on May 3.

pragativadinewsservice
