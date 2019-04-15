Prafulla Ghadai appointed BJD vice-president

Bhubaneswar: Hours after senior leader Prafulla Chandra Ghadai was given charge of the senior poll observer in the ongoing elections, BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik also appointed him as the party vice-president today.

This was informed by BJD state general secretary Bijay Nayak Monday evening in a press note.

Earlier in the day, the Biju Janta Dal president had appointed poll observers and new office bearers of the party and had given charge as a senior poll observer to Ghadai for Chilika, Ranpur, and Khurdha Assembly Constituencies.

Besides, Rabi Narayan Mishra was named as the observer for Hindol assembly seat.

While Arkesh Narayan Singh Deo and Niranjan Pujari were declared as observers for Sambalpur assembly constituency, Sushant Singh will work as the observer of Kuchinda assembly seat.

Along with this, Siddheshwari Prasad Mishra, Jugal Nayak and Manoj Nayak will be co-observer for Bhubaneswar-North assembly, Cuttack parliamentary and Kendrapara assembly constituencies, respectively.

Furthermore, Shipra Mallick and Prakash Das were appointed as state general secretaries of the ruling party.