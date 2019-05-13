Pradyumna Bal Memorial Trust contributes Rs 1 lakh towards CMRF

Bhubaneswar: Standing up with the victims of Cyclone Fani, Pradyumna Bal Memorial Trust contributed Rs 1 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) on Monday.

Mr. Siba Prasad Biswal, Publisher, Pragativadi, today handed over a cheque bearing Rs 1 lakh to the Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha, Sri Naveen Patnaik, at the Odisha Secretariat in Bhubaneswar.

The Odisha Chief Minister has appealed the people from all walks of life to generously contribute towards the CMRF for relief and restoration work in the cyclone-affected areas of the state.