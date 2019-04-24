Pradeep Maharathy’s bail plea hearing deferred to April 27

Bhubaneswar: A Special designated court here on Wednesday postponed the hearing on the bail petition of BJD’s Pipili MLA candidate Pradeep Maharathy to April 27.

According to sources, the hearing was deferred due to delay in submission of case diary and injury report as the concerned official is busy in poll duty.

Maharathy was arrested on Monday for his involvement in the attack on members of an Election flying squad and Static Surveillance Team in Pipili.

Maharathy was sent to Jharpada Special Jail after the Bhubaneswar Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) turned down his bail petition on April 22.

A case was lodged against Maharathy under IPC Sections 307, 341, 353, 332, 147, 148, 149, 171 (b), 186 of IPC and 123 of the Representation of the People Act.