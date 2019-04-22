Pradeep Maharathy pleads innocence

Puri: BJD heavyweight Pradeep Maharathy who was arrested by police for allegedly assaulting flying squad officials at his farmhouse last night pleaded his innocence.

Maharathy posted a video on his Facebook explaining the circumstances leading to the incident and said that his party is no way connected to the incident.

“The flying squad forcefully trespassed into my farmhouse. As there was a complete blackout in Pipili area following a thunderstorm, my men enquired about the reason behind their forced entry. That led to a scuffle between them and I regret the scuffle,” said the leader in the video.

Maharathy, a six-time MLA from Pipili has courted controversies a number of time for his remarks. In January he had to resign from the cabinet for his remarks on the acquittal of two accused in the infamous Pipli gang rape and murder case.

Meanwhile, police have beefed up security in Pipili and adjoining areas following Maharathy’s arrest. The police said adequate personnel have been mobilised in the area to thwart any untoward incident.

“Tight vigil will be kept on polling booths in the area on Tuesday when the assembly segment will go to polls.” the police added.

