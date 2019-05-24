Prabhu Deva’s Khamoshi to release on Jun 14

By pragativadinewsservice
Prabhu Deva's Khamoshi
Mumbai: Director-actor Prabhu Deva’ upcoming flick Khamoshi, which was earlier scheduled to release on  May 31, will now release on June 14.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news along with the release date.
Khamoshi is an upcoming Indian Hindi-language supernatural horror. Helmed by director Chakri Toleti is produced by Pyx Films.

Prabhu Deva will play as the lead antagonist in the film while Tamannaah as a deaf and mute girl. It is based on the 2016 English film Hush.

