Power outage in 3 South American countries cripples transport, communication

Buenos Aires: An unprecedented power outage in three South American countries plunged millions into darkness crippling transport, communication and water supply.

Reports said the authorities of the three countries Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay are still trying to identify what led to the breakdown of the interconnected grid on Sunday which is supplying power in the three countries.

Meanwhile, Argentine President Muricio Macri has promised an investigation into the power grid’s failure which connects some of the biggest countries of the region.

Energy officials told the news agencies that the results of the investigation will be available in 10-15 days and the impact of the Sunday blackout on the economy of the region could not be assessed as of now.

Argentine Energy Secretary Gustavo Lopetegui said a failure of the country’s “interconnection system” led to the blackout which began 7 am on Sunday. He did not rule out the possibility of a cyber attack.

On Father’s Day, the 44 million citizens of Argentina and residents of neighbouring Uruguay and some parts of Paraguay witnessed the power outage. Argentina was worst-hit as public transport halted in Buenos Aires and internet, phone and water supply connections disrupted.