Power Minister launches State Rooftop Solar Attractiveness Index

New Delhi: Power Minister R K Singh today launched the State Rooftop Solar Attractiveness Index -SARAL in New Delhi.

Karnataka has been placed at the first rank in the Index followed by Telangana and Gujarat that evaluates states based on their attractiveness for rooftop development.

Launching the Index, Mr Singh said, it will incentivise rooftop solar by creating healthy competition among the States. He encouraged all States to adopt the best practices being followed by the top-ranking States.

The Minister said, SARAL encourages each state to assess the initiatives taken so far and to improve its solar rooftop ecosystem. He said, the Ministry has set a target of 175 giga watt of renewable energy capacity by 2022, of which 100 giga watt solar power is to be operational by March 2022.