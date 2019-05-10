Posters of Nawazuddin, Saif of Sacred Games 2 released

Mumbai: The posters of the much-awaited second season of Sacred Games has been released today and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui aka Ganesh Gaitonde is suited up for the games.

The two posters released by Netflix and OnePlus showcase two of the protagonists of the series, Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui).

After sharing the teaser and the pictures of the two new characters along with Guruji (played by Pankaj Tripathi), Netflix shared the first character poster of Sacred Games 2 today.

While Nawaz looks fierce in the formal attire, the second poster that features Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) is seen with an injured hand.

<>

View this post on Instagram Pichli baar kya bola tha Ganesh bhai ko? Aukaat! A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on May 9, 2019 at 9:34pm PDT



</>

<>



</>

However, the most interesting information about the posters is that both the new posters along with a behind the scenes video were all shot on the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The second edition of the popular web series will be co-directed by Masaan director Neeraj Ghaywan along with Anurag Kashyap.

Sacred Games is based on Vikram Chandra’s novel by the same name. The story revolves around Sartaj Singh, a Mumbai Police officer and Ganesh Gaitonde, a criminal overlord. Sartaj receives a call from Gaitonde, who tells him to save the city within 25 days.

Netflix dropped the first teaser of Sacred Games 2 on May 6 and Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey are the latest addition to the second season of critically-acclaimed web series Sacred Games.