Post-poll violence: Five hurt in group clash in Puri village

Puri: In an incident of post-poll violence, at least five persons were injured after a clash erupted between two groups at Bhatapada village in Brahmagiri of Puri district.

According to sources, one group in the village engaged in a verbal duel with another group over certain political issues. The situation turned ugly after one group attacked another group.

The angry members of both the groups also resorted to vandalism and bombs were hurled in the area, sources added.

While five persons from both groups sustained injuries during the clash, they were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

On being informed, police reached the spot and registered a case regarding the incident.