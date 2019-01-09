Post-mortem report of actress Nikita reveals cause behind her death

Cuttack: The post-mortem report of actress Nikita received by the Commissionerate police on Wednesday has revealed the cause of her death.

As per the autopsy report, Nikita died after falling from a height, Cuttack DCP Akhilesvar Singh informed media persons today.

In the post-mortem report, the doctors opined that Nikita died of injuries after she fell from a height,” DCP Singh told media. However, the post-mortem report did not mention any new thing, he added.

Earlier it was learned that the actress succumbed due to critical head injuries after falling from the rooftop. The same thing has been stated in the report, the Cuttack DCP pointed out.

Further informing about the ongoing investigations, DCP Akhilesvar Singh told media persons that a notice was sent to Nikita’s in-laws to appear before the police, but they are yet to depose. Meanwhile, efforts are on to trace them for further interrogation.

On Tuesday, the Court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) in Cuttack had rejected the bail plea of Lipan Sahu, the deceased actress’s husband, and sent him to the Choudwar Central jail.

Lipan was arrested by Chauliaganj police on Monday night on the charges of attacking and pushing her wife Nikita to death on Jan 4 evening.

Based on a complaint filed by Nikita’s father Sanatan Behera, Chauliaganj police has registered a case under Sections 302, 498 (A), 306 and 34 of the IPC.

Notably, popular Odia TV and film actress Lakshmipriya Behera aka Nikita died at Aswini hospital here on January 5 morning while undergoing treatment for head injury.

She had been staying at her parental house at Mahanadi Vihar here following some disturbance with her husband Lipan and in-laws. The couple has a four-month-old child.