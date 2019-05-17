Post-FANI: Know The Current Status Of Relief & Restoration

Bhubaneswar: Post-FANI situation is changing with normalcy and full swing implementation efforts in providing necessities to affected people in good spirit. Restoration and relief operation measures have yielded positive output and people are returning back from various problems and inconveniences.

Health services and sanitation works have been speeded up. “Quantum of restoration in the field of water supply, Electricity connection, Telecommunication, Banking and other services have been remarkable,” informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR) Secretary Sanjay Singh said.

The Odisha I&PR Secretary also provided an update on the relief and restoration works carried out in the cyclone-affected districts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack and Khurda during a press conference here on Friday.

Relief Operation:

Relief operation has taken a fast pace in Cyclone affected districts. Cash component has been provided to the beneficiaries that cover 93.74% in Puri District, 95% in Jagatsinghpur District, 95.73% in Kendrapara District, 97% in Cuttack District, 86.62% in BMC and 97.83% in Khurdha district. Till date 5,20,308 nos. of beneficiaries out of 753377 in Khurdha, BMC and Puri District have been given polythene or cash in lieu of polythene. Whereas rice component coverage has been achieved 96.66% in Puri district, 90.52% in Khurda District, 99% in Jagatsinghpur District, 93.25% in Kendrapada Dist, 98% in Cuttack District and 76.74% in BMC area.

On the other hand, 732757 numbers of people of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda and BMC have been given additional monthly pension. 90.64% beneficiaries out of total 808341 in these districts have been covered.

Health Services:

Health and Family Welfare Department has been working in full swing to provide health care services and facilities among cyclone affected people. Adequate deployment of Doctors and Paramedics, distribution of 24 lakh sanitary napkins among the adolescent girls and women in Puri and Khurdha Districts, allocation of additional fund to GKS for undertaking sanitation activities and sufficient stock of medicines are some of the measures taken.

20,161cleanliness drives have been conducted and 89,091 open water sources have been disinfected while 52 open water sources have been flagged with the appropriate information as being unsafe for drinking. Besides, 60 samples tested for Dengue and none confirmed as positive. There is no report of any disease outbreak from any source so far. The report about the outbreak of cholera as reported by some sections of media is completely baseless, stated the Health Department.

Rural Water Supply

Severely affected rural pipe water supply system in the districts of Puri, Khordha, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak and Jajapur District has been restored successfully. As on date, 100% pipe water supply has become possible through electricity connection, at few places through Gen set.

Telecommunication:

All Master Switching centres are restored. Mobile tower coverage has been 83% in Khordha, 55% in Puri, 91% in Cuttack Districts, 85% in Bhubaneswar City, 51% in Puri town and 92% in Cuttack town. In Khordha out of 99 fixed landline exchanges under BSNL, 97 are functional while in Puri 34 are functional out of 41 and in Cuttack all 77 exchanges are functional.

All Block HQs are covered with BSNL Mobile network. 11 out of 11 blocks have BSNL Mobile coverage, 10 out of 11 blocks except Satyabadi have AIRTEL coverage. 9 out of 11 blocks except Kanas & Krushnaprasad are covered with JIO net. 10 out of 11 except Satyabadi blocks are covered with Vodafone Idea Network. Intra Circle Roaming is available in Puri district.

Power Restoration:

In Cuttack Electrical Division CDD-1 100 per cent connectivity has been restored. In CDD-II out 44 feeders 41 have been restored and 8 more no of feeders have been restored by today. Out of 69,031 consumers, 56,700 have been given electricity. In CED, Out of total no 36 feeders, 19 nos. of feeders have been restored. Out of 95,599 consumers, 71,140 consumers have been restored electricity by today.

In BCDD-I all 44 Feeders have been functional. All consumers have been given electricity. In BCDD-II all 75 feeders including urban and rural have been restored. Out of 1,47,531 consumers, 1,21,003 are getting electricity. In BED all 42 feeders including urban and rural are operational. Out of 1,09,984 consumers including urban and rural, 99,791 have been restored power supply.

In Kendrapada Electrical Division-I, all the consumers under KED-I and KED-II have been restored with electricity. In Jagatsinghpur Electrical Division (JED), Out of 43 feeders, 33 feeders have been operational. Out of total no of 1,16,215 consumers, 85,000 consumers have been restored power supply. Total coverage-73% achievement made. In PED (Paradeep), Out of 24 feeders, all have been functional, Out of 1,01,228 no of consumers, 81,000 have been restored power supply.

In Puri, out of 56 feeders, 05 have been made operational and about 5,000 consumers have been restored with power supply. In NED (Nimapada) out of 28 feeders, 3 feeders have been operational and about 1,000 consumers have been restored with power supply. Electricity connection in Puri and Nimapada is being carried out in wartime footing.

Banking Services:

Bank branches operational in Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Kendrapara have been 92.79%, 97.87 %, 98.98 %, 96.95 %, 99.77 % and 100% respectively while ATMs functioning in Puri, Khordha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam and Kendrapada have been 30.18 %, 69.59 %, 75.78 %, 78.84 %, 99.62 % and 82.46 % respectively.

Forest & Environment:

3290 nos. of partly uprooted trees have already been replanted in and around Bhubaneswar. 182 trees have been replanted on Powerhouse to CRP square road, Powerhouse to Jaydev Vihar square- 333, Jayadev Vihar to Nandankanan square – 1593, Vani Vihar to Master Canteen -225, City Women’s College to Jagamara -142, Master Canteen to PMG -130, Master Canteen to Sishubhawan to Capital Hospital to AG square -169, Airport road – 446 and Khandagiri to Pokhariput 70. The replantation operation is still continuing, Forest & Environment Department sources said.