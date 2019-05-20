Post-Cyclone FANI: BMC Incurs Loss More Than Rs 230 Crore

Bhubaneswar: Temple City Bhubaneswar is fighting a gallant battle against the devastation and quickly rising on its feet one again post-Cyclone FANI.

The entire reconstruction work was not only led by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) as it coordinated the multi-agency control room but also did a commendable job despite losses to its properties and establishment.

As per a preliminary estimation the civic body has incurred a loss of more than Rs 230 crore post-Cyclone FANI.

While the loss due to the collapse of walls of the 10 natural drainage channels is Rs 32.42 crore, the loss to the internal road network and the drains associated with the road network of around 500 km within the limits of BMC is pegged at Rs 155.60 crore.

As the wind speed during the passing of the cyclonic storm over the State Capital was quite more than 200 KMPH, the electrical poles were damaged in many parts and around 1,500 were counted with the help of 14 agencies engaged in 67 wards. This will amount to Rs 5.39 crore or more.

Collective damage to buildings, parks, restoration of greenery and losses to mechanical equipment would be around Rs 25.70 crore, the cost of the lifting of tree/green debris from all wards till May 10th was Rs 10 crore. As the lifting is still on, this after the end of the cleaning operation could be much more along with other miscellaneous expenses.