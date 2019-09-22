Posing as customer, miscreant loots jewellery shop in Khurda

StateState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
miscreant loots
Representational Image
10

Khurda: An unidentified miscreant, posing as a customer, looted gold ornaments from a jewellery shop in Banpur under Banpur police limits of Khurda district today.

The incident took place this afternoon at Banpur market when the jewellery shop owner was showing the ornaments to the alleged miscreant.

Related Posts

Odisha Fire Service personnel to don new uniform

SI accused of harassing woman constable in Rourkela

11 cattle killed in dangerous lightning strike in Keonjhar

According to reports, the miscreant asked the owner of ‘Bhagabati Jewellery’ shop to show him a gold ring. While the owner was showing him a gold ring, the miscreant allegedly snatched a box containing gold rings worth 60 grams from the shop and decamped from the spot on a motorcycle.

On being informed, Banpur police reached the spot and initiated a probe to identify the looter.

The entire loot scene has been captured on the CCTV. The footage shows the looter looking at the ornament box and frequently asking for other items to the shop owner.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Odisha Fire Service personnel to don new uniform

SI accused of harassing woman constable in Rourkela

11 cattle killed in dangerous lightning strike in Keonjhar

1 of 2,511