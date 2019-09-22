Posing as customer, miscreant loots jewellery shop in Khurda

Khurda: An unidentified miscreant, posing as a customer, looted gold ornaments from a jewellery shop in Banpur under Banpur police limits of Khurda district today.

The incident took place this afternoon at Banpur market when the jewellery shop owner was showing the ornaments to the alleged miscreant.

According to reports, the miscreant asked the owner of ‘Bhagabati Jewellery’ shop to show him a gold ring. While the owner was showing him a gold ring, the miscreant allegedly snatched a box containing gold rings worth 60 grams from the shop and decamped from the spot on a motorcycle.

On being informed, Banpur police reached the spot and initiated a probe to identify the looter.

The entire loot scene has been captured on the CCTV. The footage shows the looter looking at the ornament box and frequently asking for other items to the shop owner.