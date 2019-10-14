Posing As Cops, Miscreants Loot Jewellery From Women In Puri

Puri: Two miscreants posing as police personnel allegedly looted gold ornaments from two women after identifying themselves as police personnel in CS College Square in Puri district today.

The victims were identified as Vinodini Nayak and Urmila Nayak.

According to sources, the duo was walking along the road when the bike-borne miscreants waylaid them. Claiming themselves as policemen, they asked the women to take off their gold chain and keep in safe custody, warning them of the presence of looters in the area.

Believing the youths to be cops, the women removed their gold chains, bangles and wrapped the ornaments with a paper. After returning home duo realised that the gold ornaments are missing and subsequently informed the matter to the Town police, sources added.

Police have registered a case regarding the loot and started an investigation.