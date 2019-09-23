Posing As Cops, Miscreants Loot Jewellery From Woman In Cuttack

Cuttack: Two miscreants allegedly looted gold jewellery from a woman on Sunday after disguising themselves as cops in Cuttack district.

The victim, identified as Sanjukta Das, a resident of Mahanadi Vihar.

According to sources, Sanjukta went out on an evening walk when she was waylaid by two bike-borne miscreants in the area.

While one of the youth was wearing a police uniform, his associate was in a casual outfit, added sources.

Reportedly, the youths advised Sanjukta to remove the jewellery she was wearing and keep it in safe custody in view of recent loot cases in the town.

Later, they suggested Sanjukta to wrap the ornaments with a paper and keep it safely inside her purse. Believing the youths to be cops, Sanjukta removed her gold chain, bangles.

While the accused duo asked Sanjukta to show her purse for checking, they immediately handed the purse to Sankuta.

After returning home Snajukta realised that the gold ornaments are missing from her purse and subsequently informed the matter to police.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case regarding the loot and started an investigation into the matter, sources said.