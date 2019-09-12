Posing As CEA’s Odisha Chief, Woman Dupes Senior Citizens In Berhampur

Berhampur: A woman impersonating as Odisha chief of Central Electricity Authority (CEA) allegedly swindled crores of rupees from several senior citizens in Berhampur of Ganjam district with false investment schemes.

The matter came to the fore after a complaint in this regard was lodged at Baidyanathpur Police Station here.

According to sources, the accused who was staying in a rented house at Ayodhya Nagar in the Silk City posed herself as the Odisha chief of CEA and her office is located at Golabandha near Berhampur.

As per allegations, the accused took the senior citizens including her landlord into confidence and allegedly lured them to invest in a lucrative investment scheme of the Central Government called ‘Nominee Investment Plan’.

Besides, to win the trust of the senior citizens the woman also produced some letters seeming like official documents with Ashoka Pillar Emblem on it. Following this, the senior citizens gave her money in a hope to get good returns in a quick time.

Later, when the investors realised that the woman has fled the city and misappropriated the entire money, they approached the police.

Meanwhile, Berhampur SP Pinak Mishra stated that the exact details could only be known once the accused is arrested.