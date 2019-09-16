Portion of Puri’s Indradyumna Tank Wall Collapses

Indradyumna Pond
Puri: Indradyumna Tank, one of the five holy ponds in the city here, has garnered attention for the wrong reasons as a portion of its wall collapsed last night.

The tank that has been lying neglected has also developed cracks on the remaining walls.

Expressing resentment over the negligence, locals alleged that the authorities concerned have taken no step to renovate and preserve the pond.

Meanwhile, The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has put up some sandbags and other temporary structures to check the entry of wastewater and garbage into the pond, sources said.

However, sewage from a nearby sewerage line has been entering into the heritage pond for the last several days. The locals have raised the issue with the civic authorities several times but to no avail.

According to researchers, Indradyumna pond has close links with the Jagannath culture. Many devotees from across the country often take a dip in the holy pond during their visit to the city.

Notably, the pond is 396 feet wide and 485 feet long and covers an area of four and a half acres. The place is famous for its religious importance and its connection to Lord Krishna. A temple of child Krishna stands here. Near the temple is a small shrine, dedicated to King Indrayumna of Odisha.

