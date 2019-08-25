Portion of Palasuni flyover caves in 6-inch

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the locals and commuters after a portion of the Palasuni flyover on the National Highway 16 in Bhubaneswar caved in today evening.

According to reports, a portion near to the flyover’s edge close to Hi-Tech hospital Chhak developed cracks and caved in six inches at around 6 PM today.

Noticing the newly-developed crater on the busy road, personnel of Traffic Police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) cordoned the area and filled the collapsed porting with sandbags to avoid any mishap.

However, the locals have expressed dismay and alleged that inferior work has led to such an incident.