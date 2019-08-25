Portion of Palasuni flyover caves in 6-inch

VideoHeadlinesTwin City
By pragativadinewsservice
108

Bhubaneswar: Panic gripped the locals and commuters after a portion of the Palasuni flyover on the National Highway 16 in Bhubaneswar caved in today evening.

According to reports, a portion near to the flyover’s edge close to Hi-Tech hospital Chhak developed cracks and caved in six inches at around 6 PM today.

Related Posts

Bomb explodes inside auto-rickshaw in Bhubaneswar, driver…

PV Sindhu becomes 1st Indian to win BWF World Championships

Six Killed In Lightning Strikes In Two Odisha Dists

Noticing the newly-developed crater on the busy road, personnel of Traffic Police and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) cordoned the area and filled the collapsed porting with sandbags to avoid any mishap.

However, the locals have expressed dismay and alleged that inferior work has led to such an incident.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Bomb explodes inside auto-rickshaw in Bhubaneswar, driver…

PV Sindhu becomes 1st Indian to win BWF World Championships

Six Killed In Lightning Strikes In Two Odisha Dists

1 of 5,686