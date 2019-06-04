Popular Odia comedian Salil Mitra passes away

Bhubaneswar: Odia actor-comedian Salil Mitra, who was critical after a road mishap in Keonjhar district, passed away at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar late Monday night. He was 52.

According to reports, the actor was admitted at a private hospital here after his health condition deteriorated. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Notably, on May 12, Salil fractured his leg, hands and sustained injuries on his chest in a road mishap that took place near College Square in Ghatagaon town while travelling in his car.

He was immediately rushed to a local hospital in Ghatagaon and then shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Later, he was admitted to KIMS hospital in Bhubaneswar after his health condition worsened.

Salil Mitra was a popular comedian-cum-actor in the Odia film industry and made his acting debut on the silver screen with Pua Bhangi Dela Suna Sansara in 1999. His stint in Sister Sridevi (2017) was highly appreciated by the audience.