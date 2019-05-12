Popular Odia comedian Salil Mitra injured in road mishap

Keonjhar: Popular Odia comedian Salil Mitra was injured in a road mishap near College Square area in Ghatagaon town in Keonjhar district today.

According to available information, the accident occurred near College Square area while Salil was travelling in his car. Spotting the injured actor, locals rushed to his help and immediately admitted him to a nearby hospital in Ghatagaon.

Salil’s health condition is stated to be critical as he has reportedly fractured his leg in the mishap, sources added.

Salil Mitra is a popular comedian-cum-actor in the Odia film industry and made his acting debut on the silver screen with Pua Bhangi Dela Suna Sansara in 1999. His stint in Sister Sridevi (2017) was highly appreciated by the audience.