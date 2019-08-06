Poor road connectivity: Woman delivers baby on way to hospital in Nabarangpur

By pragativadinewsservice
Poor road connectivity
Nabarangpur: A woman gave birth to a baby boy while being taken to the hospital in an auto-rickshaw on Tuesday as ambulance failed to show up due to poor road connectivity.

According to sources, Sebati Majhi, wife of Padu Majhi of Dakarikote village under Jharigaon block in Nabarangpur district today complained of labour pain. Following this, family members contacted the 102 ambulance service. However, the driver expressed his inability to reach the village due to non-motorable roads.

Left with no alternative, her family members, with the help of other villagers carried the woman on a sling for few kilometers from where she was shifted in an auto-rickshaw. However, Sebati gave birth to a baby boy on her way to the hospital.

Later, they were shifted to the Ichhapur hospital where the health condition of the woman and the newborn was stated to be stable now.

