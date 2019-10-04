Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F signs 3-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani

By pragativadinewsservice
Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F
Mumbai: Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia F, who has recently worked in the upcoming Bollywood film Jawaani Jaaneman, the actress has signed a three-film deal with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films.

Even before her debut movie, Jawaani Jaaneman, hits the screens, Alaia has been bagged for the three-film deal.

Incidentally, Jay is also the co-producer of her launchpad that is being headlined by Saif Ali Khan.

Jawaani Jaaneman is a coming-of-age story of a father and his daughter. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen playing the role of Alaia’s father.

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film also features Tabu. It will release on November 29.

