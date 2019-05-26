Ponzi scam: Look out notice issued against ex-Kolkata police chief

New Delhi: The CBI has issued a look out notice against former Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar to prevent him from leaving the country, officials said on Sunday.

The investigating agency has sought his custodial interrogation in connection with the Saradha scam.

Reports said airports and immigration authorities were alerted by the CBI to prevent him from leaving the country.

The agency wants custodial interrogation of Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS officer, in connection with Rs 2500 crore Saradha ponzi scam as he was heading the Special Investigation Team of West Bengal Police to probe the case before CBI took over.

The CBI had told the Supreme Court that custodial interrogation of Kumar was necessary as he was not cooperating with the probe and was “evasive” and “arrogant” in answering queries put to him during his questioning by the agency.

The apex court on May 17 had withdrawn protection given to Kumar from any arrest and had asked the CBI to proceed as per law.

“We have withdrawn the protection given to Rajeev Kumar vide order dated February 5,” the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi had said but gave a week’s time to Kumar to approach competent court for anticipatory bail.

Kumar had again approached the Supreme Court on May 20 seeking extension of protection claiming that the courts in West Bengal were not functioning due to lawyers’ strike. This petition was rejected following which Kumar had approached a Kolkata court with an anticipatory bail.

In the last week of January, the Centre and West Bengal government had a standoff after a CBI team which reached the residence of Kumar, then Kolkata police commissioner, for questioning him had to retreat after local police refused to let it enter and detained its officers.