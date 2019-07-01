Ponzi scam : CBI carries out searches in West Bengal

New Delhi: The CBI has carried out searches at 22 locations in West Bengal in connection with the ponzi scam case, according to reports.

The searches are being carried out in the premises of directors and promoters of New Land Agro Industries, officials said.

The officials said the company was booked in May 2017 on the direction of the Supreme Court.

The officials said the Supreme Court had directed the investigative agency to probe all the companies allegedly involved in the ponzi scam which are being probed by a Special Investigation Team of West Bengal.

Reports said over 250 agents, who had deposited approximately Rs 1 crore each, were cheated by the promoters and directors of the agency by promising them lucrative return. The maturity amounts were never paid to the gullible investors.