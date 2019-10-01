Ponzi scam: Calcutta HC grants anticipatory bail to former top cop Rajeev Kumar

Kolkata: The Division Bench of Calcutta High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha chit fund scam case.

This was the third anticipatory bail plea by Kumar, who is currently posted as the additional director general of the Criminal Investigation Department of Bengal Police.

Earlier, he had applied for anticipatory bail at the district court in North 24 Parganas district which said it did not have jurisdiction, and then the Judges Court at Alipore rejected his plea.

During the same time, CBI moved two petitions for a non-bailable arrest warrant against the former Kolkata top cop.

While a special court for MLAs and MPs in North 24 Parganas district said it did not have jurisdiction, the additional chief judicial magistrate at Alipore ruled that the agency could arrest Kumar without a warrant.

The CBI has accused Kumar of withholding and tampering evidence to shield influential persons who benefited from the ponzi scam. Some of the items that the SIT allegedly withheld from the CBI were diaries and a pen drive containing details of payoffs made by the Saradha group to political leaders and influential persons.

Kumar has so far eluded a CBI manhunt which has checked out various places including his residence at Kolkata’s Park Street and office in Alipore apart from several other places in the city and neighbouring districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah and East Midnapore.