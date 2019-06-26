Pompeo to meet PM, Foreign Minister to discuss Iran, defence deals

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister and Prime Minister on Wednesday with Iran and defence deals on agenda.

Pompeo on Tuesday arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit. This is the first trip by a top US official after the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government retained power.

Although observers see it as a standard diplomatic visit, analysts consider the visit as a bilateral engagements between the two countries before the US elections.

Sources said terrorism, Indo-US defence deals, Iran, trade ties, the Indo-Pacific region, S-400 missile deals with Russia, H1-B visa are among the subjects that are expected to come up during his visit.

The high-level meetings will begin with a one-on-one interaction with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, whom he had called to congratulate last week after assuming office.

Pompeo will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening before he heads to Japan for the G-20 summit in Osaka.

