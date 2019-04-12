Polling parties walk for 15km to reach Malkangiri fearing Maoist ambush

Malkangiri: Owing to Naxal threat in the insurgent-hit Malkangiri district, polling parties walked for over 15 kilometres from their designated booths in Mahuliapada in Bonda Ghati area to Malkangiri.

According to sources, 36 polling officials of six polling parties had to return on foot due to the looming threat of Maoist ambush in the area. The officials left their designated voting centres yesterday and halted in the forest last night. They reportedly reached Malkangiri on Friday morning.

While landmines were recovered from various Maoist-hit districts across Odisha ahead of the ensuing elections, the rebels also triggered an IED blast in Narayanpur district under Bastar Lok Sabha constituency in Chhattisgarh amid the polling yesterday.

Notably, on April 9, Dantewada MLA Bheema Mandavi was killed in a Maoist ambush.

Also Read: Maoists release one motorboat affixed with poster to boycott polls