Polling parties dispatched to booths for Phase III election

Bhubaneswar: Polling parties along with Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs have been dispatched to their designated booths for the third phase election in Odisha.

According to sources, officials of various polling stations collected their stock including control units and VVPAT machines, which are being transported to the respective polling booths amidst tight security.

While the machines and the control units will be sent to rural areas by today evening, the machines will reach Notified Area Councils and Municipalities tomorrow.

Adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure free and fair polling in the area, officials said.

On the other hand, campaigning for the third phase of the General election in Odisha will end on Sunday evening.

Notably, six Lok Sabha constituencies – Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri, Sambalpur, Keonjhar and Dhenkanal – will go to the polls along with the 42 Assembly segments in their jurisdiction on April 23.