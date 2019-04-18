Polling official dies of heart attack on election duty in Chhattisgarh

Kanker: A polling officer deputed at a booth in Kanker in Chhattisgarh died of a heart attack today while being on election duty.

The deceased, identified as Tukalu Ram Nareti, was an assistant teacher in a government school in Antagarh area of Kanker Lok Sabha constituency. The official was deputed at polling booth number 186 in Antagarh area.

According to sources, the official died while polling in the booth was underway. Nareti complained of chest pain following which he fell unconscious at the polling station. While he was rushed to the nearby hospital immediately, doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Voting in the second phase of polling in the neighbouring state began at 7 am in Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund Lok Sabha seats.