Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met the poll strategist Prashant Kishor to begin work for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Reports suggest that Kishor has agreed to join hands with the West Bengal chief minister on this score. The poll strategist is likely to begin work officially after a month, reports said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) could manage to win only 22 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. In 2014, the TMC had won 34 seats. The saffron party has surprised all by bagging 18 seats while It had only two seats in its kitty earlier.

The poll strategist Kishor had recently helped YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party to register a landslide win in Andhra Pradesh.

The YSRCP swept to power with 151 seats in 175-member Andhra Pradesh Assembly and bagged all 25 Lok Sabha seats.