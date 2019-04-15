Poll squad seizes Rs 1 lakh, election campaign materials in Rourkela

Rourkela: The Election flying squad on Monday seized cash over Rs 1 lakh and a huge quantity of poll campaign materials from a hotel in Sector-4 in the Steel City, Rourkela.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of the enforcement squad conducted a raid at the hotel and seized the electronic materials purportedly to be used during the ongoing polls.

Earlier on yesterday, a truck carrying fridges and mixer grinders was seized by the election flying squad at Jankia Gadasahi Chhak under Kanas block of Puri district.

