Poll squad seizes Rs 1 lakh, election campaign materials in Rourkela

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Poll squad seizes Rs 1 lakh
Representative Image
16

Rourkela: The Election flying squad on Monday seized cash over Rs 1 lakh and a huge quantity of poll campaign materials from a hotel in Sector-4 in the Steel City, Rourkela.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of the enforcement squad conducted a raid at the hotel and seized the electronic materials purportedly to be used during the ongoing polls.

Related Posts

Absconding murder accused nabbed by Aul Police

Thunderstorm, rainfall alert for seven Odisha dists

Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary observed by EZCC &…

Earlier on yesterday, a truck carrying fridges and mixer grinders was seized by the election flying squad at Jankia Gadasahi Chhak under Kanas block of Puri district.

Also Read: Rs 42 lakh seized from businessman’s car in Puri

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.