Poll reforms: 14 parties to corner government in Rajya Sabha today

New Delhi: Fourteen opposition parties including the Congress will corner the government on electoral reforms in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The other prominent parties are Trinamool Congress (TMC), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CP(I).

According to reports, the opposition parties have given notice to the government under Rule 176 on subjects such as electoral bonds, One Nation One Election and malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

It is worthwhile to recall that on June 19, the government had announced that the concept of One Nation One Election was supported by a majority of political parties. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced that a committee will be constituted to study the feasibility of the concept after deliberation with leaders in all-party meeting.

While 40 political parties were invited to attend the meeting held in New Delhi last month, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and TMC did not attend the meeting citing differences.

The TMC leader Mamata Banerjee had called for a need to create a white paper on the issue.