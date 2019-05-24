Poll debacle: OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik resigns from post

Bhubaneswar: OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik resigned from his post from the party today following the debacle of Congress across the state.

Taking moral responsibility for the dismal performance of Congress in the 2019 Odisha elections, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik resigned from the post.

Talking to media about the decision, Niranjan also stated that he has tendered his resignation letter to the All India Congress Committee. However, he also mentioned that he will remain in Congress and continue to work towards strengthening the party.

While Niranjan lost from both the Assembly seats of Ghasipura and Bhandaripokhari, he congratulated the candidates of Congress who won in 2019 general elections. He also wished the best to the candidates who stood against him at the two assembly constituencies and won.

Notably, Congress, who faced set back in Odisha only bagged 9 assembly seats and a single Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 general polls that were held in the state.