Poll counting process: Arrangements in Biju Patnaik Park, LED screens for live updates

Bhubaneswar: As the “celebration of democracy” continues with the electoral process for the formation of 17th Lok Sabha going to have its ultimate moments along with the Assembly polls, on Thursday, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has done arrangements for easy and comfortable viewing of the poll counting process and live updates on election for citizens of the Temple City at five places in the city.

While the Chief Electoral Officer, Odisha has placed a LED screen of 10X12 feet size at Biju Patnaik Park (Forest Park), BDA has taken up the sitting arrangements for 400 people under proper cover to give them a relief from the hot summer and also it will extend the supply of drinking water to the people who will come and listen to the discussions and live updates on TV inside the enclosure within the much sought-after green recreational zone in the city.

The position of the giant LED screen at Biju Patnaik Park is on the lawn near its main entrance. The LED screen will be placed atop a raised platform. The public viewing of counting at City Park will start at 8 am and will continue till the process is finished.

Similarly, BDA will also use four of its existing LEDs at Kalpana Square, Kalinga Hospital square, Rupali Square of 15X10 feet size and near Lingaraj Temple, Old Town of 20X10 feet size so that the people on the move can see the live updates and also see the counting process live. The LED screens were erected during the Odisha Mens’ World Cup Hockey 2018.