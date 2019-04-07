Poll campaigning: Naveen to visit Sonepur on Aprill 11

Sonepur: Chief Minister & BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Sonepur on Aprill 11 in order to continue the poll campaigning for his party for the ensuing general elections.

The Biju Janata Dal star campaigner is scheduled to address a public meeting at Siali village under Dunguripali Tehsil of Sonepur district and will campaign for his party nominees in the poll-bound area.

It is pertinent to mention here that, the ruling BJD has fielded Niranjan Pujari as the party’s candidate to contest poll from Sonepur Assembly segment.

Notably, there would be elections in four phases for the State’s 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats, dates of which have been fixed on April 11, 18, 23 and 29, respectively.

While Sonepur goes to polls on April 18, Patnaik’s visit will boost excitement among his supporters.