Two snatchers held in Bhubaneswar, 7 mobiles seized

Bhubaneswar: Police arrested two snatchers who had been involved in a series of crimes and recovered seven mobile phones from their possession in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Silu Naik (24) and Sanjay Sahoo (19), both residents of Khandagiri area. The duo was involved in several snatching incidents in the city.

“They had snatched the mobile phone of one Amiya Kumar Satapathy in front of his house in Nayapalli on February 25. We managed to nab both of them basing on CCTV footage,” said a police official.

“We have also seized a gold chain weighing around 6 grams and the motorcycle used in the crime,” the police official added.

The police said that so far they have found involvement of both the accused in two cases in the city.

Both the accused used to target people talking on mobile phones while walking. We are further verifying their antecedents,” added the police official.